ALDS Preview: KC Royals aim to shock Yankees with offensive revival

The ALDS begins October 5th at 6:38 pm ET on TBS as the Kansas City Royals face the New York Yankees, rekindling their historic rivalry.

For long-time fans, the KC-Yankee postseason clashes of 1976-1980 represent a golden age of baseball glory. Now, 40 years later, this matchup promises a new chapter brimming with potential.

KC Royals vs NY Yankees in 2024

On paper, the fifth-seeded Royals trail their top-seeded opponents in virtually every offensive category.

The 2024 regular season matchups tell a sobering tale:

Kansas City went 2-5 against New York, outscored 42-24.

Royals hitters managed just five home runs over seven games.

The Royals batted a paltry 9-for-58 (.155) with runners in scoring position.

Yet, a glimmer of hope shines through the stats. The Royals ranked 12th overall in MLB slugging percentage for 2024, proving they can unleash power when it counts.

Pasquantino could be the KC Royals' X-factor

The Royals having first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino back in the lineup could be a game-changer. His .758 OPS from the third spot in the lineup outpaces the .711 MLB average, offering crucial protection for MVP candidate Bobby Witt Jr.

"We're excited about the challenge," Pasquantino told Anne Rogers of MLB.com. "The outside noise doesn't matter. We're focused on what's going on inside this clubhouse and [what] we can control. We're going to go compete. Go do whatever we can to win those games, just like we did here. We've got the expectation that we're going to go win. That's what we do. We expect to go win."

The Royals' September offensive crisis without the injured Pasquantino (broken thumb) — ranking last in slugging, home runs, OPS, and runs scored — raises concerns. However, their Wild Card Series sweep of Baltimore proves they can flip the switch when it matters most.

The keys to a series victory for KC Royals

For Kansas City to shock the baseball world, they'll need their big three — Witt Jr., Salvador Pérez, and Pasquantino — to elevate their game. For a competitive series, the Royals trio must do more than hit for average; they need to drive the ball with authority and capitalize with runners on base, especially in the crucial first two games in The Bronx.

The Royals must manufacture runs early and often, putting pressure on the Yankees' suspect pitching staff. Scoring more than three runs per game is key — a feat they struggled with during the regular season matchups.

KC Royals pitching probables

Kansas City is turning to veteran right-hander Michael Wacha for Game 1, with Cole Ragans taking the mound in Game 2. Game 3's starter remains to be determined, allowing manager Matt Quatraro flexibility based on the series' early results. With solid pitching performances like those seen in the Wild Card Series (Ragans and Seth Lugo combined for 10.1 innings of one-run ball), an upset isn't out of the question.

Additionally, Kansas City can't afford to let New York hang around. The Royals need an offensive explosion to overcome the odds and extend their postseason run.

The stage is set for a classic showdown. If the Royals can tap into their offensive potential and recapture the magic of their 1980 ALCS victory, they have a chance to upset the favored Yankees and advance.