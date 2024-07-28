The 7 best MLB Trade Deadline deals in KC Royals history
By Bill Felber
1983: Kansas looks to Cincinnati for help
With the Royals chasing the Chicago White Sox in 1983, general manager John Schuerholz spent the trade season looking for – naturally enough – pitching. The pickings, however, were slim, and all Schuerholz could find was a struggling young starter laboring at Cincinnati’s Double-A affiliate in Indianapolis.
Schuerholz offered the Reds lightly-used pitcher Bob Tufts and, when they bit, Charlie Leibrandt became property of the Royals.
Leibrandt spent the rest of the season at Triple A Omaha, but reported to the big team in 1984 and immediately turned his career around. His 11-7 record in 23 starts was the first of five consecutive seasons in which he made at least 20 starts and won at least 10 games.
He made six postseason appearances for the Royals in 1984 and 1985, losing games 1 and 4 of the ALCS with Toronto but prevailing 6-2 over Dave Stieb in the decisive seventh game.
Over six seasons with the Royals, Leibrandt had a 76-61 record and 3.60 ERA. The club traded him to Atlanta after the '89 season; he pitched three seasons for the Braves before finishing his 14-season, 140-119, 3.71 ERA big league career with Texas in 1993.