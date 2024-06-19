4 White Sox trade targets for KC Royals (not named Luis Robert Jr.)
By Jacob Milham
Gavin Sheets
If the White Sox are truly open for business, then that means 2017 second-round pick and current outfielder Gavin Sheets could be on the move. At only 28 years old and in his final pre-arbitration year, Sheets is an intriguing target for any team seeking a bat-first corner outfielder.
Sheets is off to a blistering start for Chicago, batting .233/.340/.410 through 35 games, good for a 115 wRC+. It may be a mirage, considering Sheets' sub-par 2022 and 2023 seasons at the plate, but the White Sox are hoping teams forget that quickly. He is posting career-bests in walk and strikeout rate while providing solid power from the left side of the plate.
Do not get it twisted; Sheet's value lies in his bat and his bat alone. He is one of baseball's worst defensive outfielders, at least according to his -4 Outs Above Average and -6 Defensive Runs Saved in 2024. However, that isn't a problem for many MLB teams, and it may not be one for Kansas City. A lot can change between now and the trade deadline. If the Royals outfield scene shakes up in the right way, Sheets could make sense.
Unlike Robert or Pham, Sheets leaving Chicago does not feel most likely. The White Sox will need some reliable players to get them through until they begin the full-scale rebuild, and Sheets may be that player. He still has a lot of cheap team control, which increases his trade value as well.