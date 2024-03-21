4 key things to watch after KC Royals make 2 big roster cuts
Not everything is resolved in Kansas City's camp.
Is there a reason not to put Nick Pratto on the Opening Day roster?
Pratto, who hasn't hit nearly as well in the majors as he did in the minors, presents the Royal brain trust with perhaps its most difficult decision of the spring. Simply put, he's forcing the club's hand, and its top decision-makers may have to work hard to justify sending him back to Triple-A.
If that's what they do.
Few, if any, players are making as solid a case to break camp with the big club as Pratto. He hit his third homer of the spring Tuesday night; that and the single he added boosted his Cactus League line to .412/.474/.765. He has more RBI (10) than any other Royal and is tied with Bobby Witt Jr. and Salvador Perez for the club home run lead. Spring training numbers, yes, but he's maintained that kind of excellent hitting all spring.
So it is that keeping him off the Opening Day roster won't be easy. His bat is too hot to ignore and suggests he can still be a force at the plate. He's a defensively-gifted first baseman, can hold his own if need be in the outfield corners and can, of course, take his turns at designated hitter.
Will Quatraro and Picollo find a place for him? That's what they have to figure out in the next few days.