4 key things to watch after KC Royals make 2 big roster cuts
Not everything is resolved in Kansas City's camp.
What's happening at second base?
Until quite recently, second base wasn't a huge issue for the Royals. Michael Massey, who's owned the position almost since the day he broke into the majors two seasons ago, was doing precisely what he needed to do to keep his job — despite continuing concerns about his bat, Massey's average was .300 after he went 1-for-3 against Oakland March 10. But his average has plunged 67 points to .233 since then, and his OBP unfortunately matches that troublesome average.
Add to that the health issue that made news Tuesday. What the team characterized as back tightness kept him out of that night's game against the Giants and Wednesday's with the Angels, and he's not engaged with actual baseball activity as of this writing.
So, where does Massey stand a week before the season starts? As far as positional decisions go, his back will probably force a change at the keystone before his hitting does. As we've previously projected, only an epic meltdown at the plate this spring would have moved the Royals to make a change at second, and Massey hasn't had that.
But if Massey's back doesn't improve, look for Adam Frazier to start Opening Day, unless his veteran status gives way to Nick Loftin's sizzling bat — after filling in for Massey at second base Tuesday night and going 2-for-4 with a pair of RBI and his second homer of the spring, and playing second again and getting another hit Wednesday, the versatile infielder who MLB Pipeline says is the club's second-best prospect is slashing .343/.452/543 in 14 games.
The next thing to watch?