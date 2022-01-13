4 KC Royals prospects who lost their shine after a rough 2024 season

Prev 4 of 4 Next Next

Outside of the Triple-A Omaha Storm Chasers, the seasons for the KC Royals’ minor league affiliates have wrapped up and are in the books. The 2024 Storm Chasers are shaping up to be one of the best teams in franchise history, with an upcoming postseason run and several entries into the record books. They weren’t the only affiliate to find success in the win-loss column, as High-A Quad Cities and Low-A Columbia both finished with records above .500. Meanwhile, Double-A Northwest Arkansas just missed the playoffs with a 66-71 record. But frankly, most Royals fans could care less about an affiliate’s record by season’s end. It may be unfair, but that’s generally the case in my experience. Instead, casual fans are more likely to focus on the highs and lows of 2024 first-round pick Jac Caglianone or how catcher Blake Mitchell is exceeding expectations. After all, it’s rare for an entire minor-league team to make it to The Show, so investing attention in higher-ceiling prospects is the smarter long-term play. Professional baseball can be a cruel game sometimes, can’t it? KC Royals prospects made strides as a whole, but a few stumbled in 2024 Let’s say you take a cursory glance at the organization’s top 30 prospects when the season starts and again after the All-Star break. That list, crafted by educated evaluators, gives a solid overview of which Royals minor leaguers have a chance to make a major league impact. But after that mid-season update, there’s usually a bit of a lag. Prospects can either rebound from a tough start, maintain their performance, or fall apart as the season winds down. Once September ends, we get the full picture of a player's season—no more trends or splits, just the final stats. Flip over the baseball card and see where they landed. Here are some notable prospects who fell short in 2024 and now have doubters to prove wrong in 2025—if they get the chance. KC Royals Prospect: 3B Trevor Werner A seventh-round pick out of Texas A&M, Werner surprised many with his impressive professional debut in Low-A last year. He blasted eight home runs and posted a staggering 214 wRC+ over 31 games, making it seem like anything was possible for Werner in 2024. Unfortunately, that potential also included a near-worst-case scenario, which unfolded in High-A. Werner was older than much of his competition in Quad Cities, but his performance was held back by an alarming 35.4% strikeout rate. He slashed .200/.292/.339 with an 84 wRC+, and while his power is undeniable—hitting 11 home runs and driving in 53 RBI—that strikeout rate is one of the worst in the Royals' system. Until his plate approach improves, it’s hard to consider Werner a top-30 prospect.

KC Royals Prospect: 2B/OF Peyton Wilson If you haven’t heard of Peyton Wilson, I don’t blame you. He was never considered a top-tier prospect, even within the Royals' system. Kansas City selected the speedy, toolsy middle infielder out of Alabama with the 66th overall pick in 2021. He held his own in his brief professional debut that year, but it was his strong full season at High-A in 2022 that had me excited about the switch hitter’s potential. Wilson got his first full-season shot at Double-A in 2023, and while his stats looked solid, he regressed in several ways that dampened the hype he had built the previous season. His power took a noticeable hit, with his home run total dropping from 12 to 6, and his ISO falling from .188 in 2022 to .125 in 2023. I attribute this to the jump in competition, with hopes that he’ll get back on track for the MLB following 2024. Oddly enough, Wilson rediscovered his power and remained an above-average presence in the lineup, but the eye test suggests he’s still trailing his peers. His 106 wRC+ is solid, along with a career-high 13.2% walk rate over 517 plate appearances. However, his .228/.338/.380 slash line is tough to overlook, largely due to a career-low .275 BABIP. Yet, while the Alabama product rebounded in some areas, he still lagged in others. Despite having the speed to be a major base-stealing threat, he remains conservative on the bases. Additionally, his glove doesn’t seem suited for second base or center field. He primarily played left field for Northwest Arkansas, but his below-average arm limits his ceiling at that position. Combine those struggles with an underrated season from fellow middle infielder/outfielder Javier Vaz, and Wilson’s hype train has certainly come to a screeching halt. Now, he heads into the offseason likely to begin next year back at Double-A—at 25 years old. While Wilson may still make his MLB debut in the coming years, he has a lot of work ahead to rebound from two underwhelming seasons.

KC Royals Prospect: OF Tyler Gentry Unlike Wilson, I’m sure you’ve heard of outfielder Tyler Gentry. Whether it was his breakout second half in 2023 or his MLB debut, there were high expectations for the Alabama product. However, after a slow start to the 2024 season and an underwhelming stint in Kansas City, Gentry’s outlook has taken a sharp downturn. Kansas City selected Gentry 76th overall in the 2020 MLB Draft, a draft class that was criticized by many MLB organizations. Gentry had mostly met expectations as he progressed through the system, but it was his breakout 2022 season that elevated his prospect profile. His career-high .972 OPS during much of the Double-A season turned plenty of heads, especially with several future Royals also playing on that Northwest Arkansas squad. Gentry spent the entire 2023 season in Omaha, experiencing some growing pains but largely remaining the same player: a solid outfielder with gap-to-gap power and a polished plate approach. These traits led many, myself included, to wonder if he could push his way into the Royals’ outfield picture for 2024. After all, Kansas City hadn’t invested much in the position, and Gentry offered a more well-rounded profile compared to players like MJ Melendez or Nelson Velázquez. Gentry began the 2024 season back in Omaha, and for much of the year, it seemed like he needed to be there. He didn’t start turning things around at the plate until mid-summer, but he still posted a career-worst 30.6% strikeout rate along with a .255/.345/.421 slash line across 468 Triple-A plate appearances. Gentry finished with an average season at the plate, but his 101 wRC+ marks the lowest of his minor league career, even after repeating a season in Triple-A. What was once considered a fourth or fifth outfielder floor in 2023 now feels more like his ceiling, especially after an underwhelming MLB stint. While he still has a strong arm that makes him a plus defender in either corner outfield spot, his lack of speed limits his potential to be an elite fielder in Kauffman Stadium. Gentry will be a player to watch this spring, but he’ll be 26 years old by Opening Day 2025. While he can still contribute to the big league club, his ceiling as an everyday player seems to have faded this season.

KC Royals Prospect: LHP Frank Mozzicato When the Royals drafted prep left-handed pitcher Frank Mozzicato seventh overall back in 2021, there were plenty of detractors to the under-slot approach and limited ceiling. The Connecticut native had promising game-level results for Quad Cities this year, but his third professional year really gave more credence to that limited ceiling. Mozzicato's signature pitch has always been his sharp 12-6 curveball, which has baffled batters since day one. This was the pitch that powered his 30.5% strikeout rate across Low-A and High-A from 2022-2023. However, while his draft peer Ben Kudrna garnered more attention from farm system watchers, both rose through the system together. Mozzicato racked up strikeouts but continued to struggle with command, issuing plenty of walks and working with a limited arsenal. In 2024, Mozzicato spent the entire season with Quad Cities, showing both positive and negative signs. He posted an impressive 3.45 ERA across 22 starts, logging 101 2/3 innings. According to Preston Farr of Farm to Fountains, Mozzicato recorded a solid 28.8% swing-and-miss rate against High-A competition. However, this success came at a cost. Mozzicato's strikeout rate dropped to 21.3%, while his walk rate stayed in the low teens. His pitching arsenal hasn't evolved much, with his fastball still averaging 90 MPH and showing inconsistent command. Even his reliable curveball, along with other offspeed pitches, has struggled with control. While his ERA might not suggest a bad season, his lack of growth since 2021 isn't inspiring much confidence in his MLB future. Mozzicato is likely to start next season in Double-A, but his stuff needs to improve if he wants to succeed at that level. While he still shows potential as a fourth or fifth starter, another year of low velocity and inconsistent control could see him transitioning to the bullpen by 2026 and beyond.