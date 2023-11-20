4 free agent former KC Royals the club shouldn't pursue
The club needs to avoid some ex-Royals who are on the market.
The Royals could use another outfielder, but not this former top prospect
Struggling Kansas City drafted Wil Myers in the third round of the 2009 amateur draft. He debuted in rookie ball that summer and soon became a force at the plate and a prospect clearly destined for the Kauffman Stadium outfield.
Progressing nicely through the Royals' farm system, Myers was little match for Double-A and Triple-A pitching in 2012 — between Northwest Arkansas and Omaha, he homered 37 times, drove in 109 runs, and slashed .314/.388/.600. That he'd see Kansas City in 2013 seemed beyond dispute.
But the Royals, believing a return to contention was imminent and needing pitching to move them closer to it, packaged Myers and others up in a postseason bombshell deal with Tampa Bay that brought them James Shields and Wade Davis and helped drive the club's 2014 and 2015 World Series trips.
Myers, however, hit only 19 homers and batted .252 in two seasons for the Rays before they traded him to San Diego, where in eight seasons he hit .254 with 134 homers. He signed a one-year free agent deal with Cincinnati last winter and hit .189 before the Reds released him in late June.
Myers' glove, adequate but not stellar, could be of some use in the corner outfields for the Royals, and some might welcome his return to the organization with which he started and showed so much promise. But he'll be 33 in December, the club has good younger outfielders who shouldn't be blocked, and he hasn't hit at least 20 homers since 2017. The Royals don't need to pursue Myers.
Next...