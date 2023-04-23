The 4 biggest bombs of this KC Royals season
This relief pitcher has been a big disappointment for the KC Royals
Last season, in a move predicated by team needs, his good minor league career, and the 1.42 ERA he posted in a late-2021 callup, the Royals gave Dylan Coleman a seat in their beleaguered bullpen. He rewarded their confidence with a 5-2, 2.78 ERA record in 68 appearances and headed home for the baseball winter solidly locked into a 2023 roster spot.
Spring training wasn't as kind to Coleman—he gave up five runs and walked nine in eight Cactus League innings, a performance that laid the unfortunate groundwork for what happened after Kansas City broke camp and began the regular season.
Although Coleman pitched a scoreless inning in the club's 2-0 Opening Day loss to Minnesota and another scoreless frame against Toronto six days later, he gave up 10 runs in the other three innings he's pitched so far this season. Texas hammered him for six of those runs in just two-thirds of an inning April 10.
Unsurprising, then, was the demotion to Triple-A Omaha he received April 13. Carrying an ugly 18.00 ERA and burdened by one of the most disappointing performances of any KC pitcher this season, the time had come for Coleman, an obviously talented reliever, to regroup in the minors.