3 ways John Sherman could infuriate KC Royals fans
Kansas City's principal owner might be walking a tightrope this winter.
His title, club Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, tells you everything you need to know about how much influence John Sherman, who also happens to be their principal owner, has over the KC Royals.
He's in charge. He doesn't make every decision, of course, but those to whom he delegates responsibility, and who call the shots that he doesn't, ultimately answer to him.
Presume, then, that the big moves fans want the Royals to make this winter, such as sealing a long-term deal with Bobby Witt Jr., won't be made without Sherman's direct or tacit approval. Simply put, the position Sherman put himself in when he bought the Royals means this offseason's buck will stop with him.
But whatever he and the club do between now and its Opening Day date with Minnesota will please some fans and anger others. And at least three things he could do this baseball winter are sure to infuriate the Kansas City fandom.
Let's see what they are.
John Sherman can't feed a perception of "new stadium above all else"
To be clear, I'm not a proponent of replacing Kauffman Stadium. Nor am I convinced Sherman is blind to everything except a new ballpark. Tunnel vision didn't make him the highly successful businessman he is.
But Sherman wears on his sleeve the goal to replace the second venue the Royals have known (they first played at old Municipal Stadium); his public focus on moving the team to an East Village or Clay County site has at times moved other club news well below the proverbial fold and, at times, to the back pages.
It is, to be sure, a bumpy path he's chosen, especially given the 106 losses his Royals suffered this season. Careful is how Sherman must be as continues to market the notion of replacing The K — he needs to convince fans that team quality and returning to winning remain high priorities. If he doesn't, a lot of people won't be happy.
The next way Sherman could anger fans?