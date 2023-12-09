3 urgent moves the KC Royals must make after quiet winter meetings
By Jacob Milham
Show the fanbase this leadership is serious by extending Bobby Witt Jr.
Whenever this topic comes up, the unanimous response is that the Royals are too cheap and shortsighted to retain Bobby Witt Jr. The move would begin offseason transactions with a bang, make fans hopeful once again, and keep one of the game's brightest young stars under contract for years to come.
Sounds like a win-win-win to me.
This move is not just speculation, but one that both parties have discussed this offseason. Royals general manager J.J. Picollo talked about extension talks in his post-season presser in October.
“We are working on that,” Picollo said. “I don’t really want to comment on it more than (saying it’s) a goal of ours. It would be exciting to do so, as he is a special player. We want to keep special players in our uniform.”
Meanwhile, it's clear Witt wants to work something out and stay in Kansas City.
The Royals extending Witt would likely be a historic one and a move that would have been cheaper just a season ago. He already has a jersey in Cooperstown after his 30-49 season. He is off to a historic career start, and the Royals should ensure his career lasts longer in Kansas City.
Like the process over the results, fans will not care much about the money, incentives, or contract details. What matters most is that the extension happens to keep Witt in a Royals uniform for the prime years of his career.