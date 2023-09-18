3 takeaways from surprising KC Royals series win
Things to think about from Kansas City's weekend.
The KC Royals closed out their weekend series with Houston Sunday looking much like they have all season. Another shaky Jordan Lyles start, some bad bullpen work, and a game-long lack of hitting contributed to a one-sided 7-1 defeat that left the Royals 48-102 and just five losses short of breaking the franchise record.
This latest defeat came in stark contrast to the series' first two games, contests narrowly won by the Royals over an excellent Houston club that, thanks to poor weekends by second-place Texas and third-place Seattle (both suffered road sweeps), still leads the American League West with two weeks left to play.
The good of the series for Kansas City actually outweighed the bad. Friday's 4-2 victory and Saturday's 10-8 triumph gave the Royals their second straight series win — they took two of three from the White Sox in Chicago before returning home to host the Astros — and surprisingly beating a top contender twice is never bad.
So, what, among other things, can fans take away from the weekend?
KC Royals rookie Logan Porter could be fun to watch down the stretch
Porter, up until a few days ago the organization's primary Triple-A catcher whose long wait for a first call to the majors finally came last Monday, went 2-for-4 and drove in two runs when he made his big league debut in Chicago Tuesday. But he sat out Wednesday's and Friday's games (KC had Thursday off) and wasn't in manager Matt Quatraro's Saturday evening lineup.
But he responded well after a fifth-inning foul ball to the mask forced Salvador Perez out of that night's game. Porter seemed to handle KC pitchers well and belted his first big league home run, a solo blast to left off Joel Kuhnel, in the eighth to help the Royals to their 10-8 win. After going 1-for-3 Sunday, he's 4-for10 as a Royal.
Fans should see plenty of Porter over Kansas City's final dozen games. Although MLB.com KC beat writer Anne Rogers reports Perez wasn't concussed, it's not clear how soon he'll return; when he does, and with MJ Melendez rarely catching anymore, Porter will get whatever work behind the plate Perez doesn't. And he might even get a turn or two at DH.
