3 takeaways from a big KC Royals road win
KC Royals starting pitcher Brad Keller appears to be on the right track
Remember how Brad Keller was pitching through five starts last season? He threw six scoreless innings against Cleveland in his first outing (but didn't get the win because the Royals didn't score the only run of the game until the 10th), gave up only two runs in seven innings against Detroit but lost 2-1, then was charged with three earned runs in 4.2 innings and lost to Seattle 4-1.
But he was outstanding in his next two starts, holding the White Sox to a run over seven innings in another no-decision and shutting out St. Louis for 6.1 frames to earn his first victory of the season. Unfortunately, Keller's season turned mostly sour after that and he finished 6-14.
Now, with three 2023 starts behind him, things seem so different. Keller cruised through the Ranger lineup Wednesday—so effective was he in earning the win that manager Matt Quatraro left him in until he walked Brad Miller with two away in the Texas seventh. Keller struck out seven, issued only that one walk and just three hits, and surrendered only a run.
Add that performance to his first, a two-run, six-strikeout, 4.2-inning effort (albeit a loss) against Minnesota, and his second, a one-run, 5.2-frame victory over the Giants, and Keller stands 2-1 with a 2.12 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and .186 OAA in three starts.
It's early, but on the right track is where Keller, a two-time Kansas City Pitcher of the Year, certainly seems to be.