3 reasons why the KC Royals won't fire Matt Quatraro
Despite managing the club to a record-tying number of losses, the skipper will be back.
KC Royals skipper Matt Quatraro is a managerial work in progress
For reasons already stated, no one, especially Quatraro, should be angry that he didn't lead the Royals to the World Series, a division title, or even something better than their last-place finish in the American League Central. The Royals simply didn't provide him with the tools to accomplish any of those things. And his eyes were open when he took the Kansas City job. He knew what the Royals were and were not, and precisely what he was getting into.
Everyone also knew the rookie manager would experience growing pains; due in great part to the evaluation-oriented approach the Royals chose for this season, he certainly did. Learning to manage with a good club is hard enough; doing it with an inferior team is, of course, even more difficult.
Quatraro is Picollo's choice to spearhead the club's development plan on the field and in the clubhouse, much like Ned Yost was former GM Dayton Moore's 2010 selection for a similar assignment with another bad Royals club. Although Yost had big league managing experience when hired, he was still maturing as a skipper and, when equipped with the young core the Royals had been developing, ultimately won a couple of American League pennants and a World Series.
Whether Quatraro will succeed in Kansas City remains to be seen, but he probably will. He just needs the better roster Picollo appears willing to provide, and a little more experience. He'll be back for both in 2024.