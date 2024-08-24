3 productive KC Royals prospects who could make MLB debut in September
By Jacob Milham
OF John Rave
2024 stats: .273/.359/.493, 18 HR, 80 RBI, 119 wRC+
If Kansas City is hard-pressed to add another centerfielder to the fold this September, the easiest answer is Waters. He is already on the 40-man roster, has the every-day outfielder upside, and Kansas City invested in him years ago. But, John Rave should be a storng secondary option come September callups.
Rave, an Illinois State product, was a major-league spring training invitee for the second consecutive year this past spring, showing Kansas City at least has the 26-year-old outfielder on their radar. He had a strong showing in the Arizona Fall League and earned Rising Star honors with two home runs and six extra-base hits in 18 games.
Baseball has always been a game asking what a player has done lately, and Rave has done plenty. He has been an above-average bat in Triple-A across the entire season, including career bests in strikeout percentage (21.9%), ISO (.220), and wOBA (.374). His process at the plate hasn't changed much this season, but some minor swing mechanic changes have improved his results immensely.
A solid bat, coupled with Rave's extensive defensive highlights in centerfield, make him an enticing fourth or fifth outfielder prospect. Rave will be 27 come Opening Day 2025, tightening his MLB window. He isn't a player that I want to see in the everyday lineup come September. However, he more than deserves a shot on the 28-man roster.