3 productive KC Royals prospects who could make MLB debut in September
By Jacob Milham
As the KC Royals begin the so-called gauntlet, some major MLB dates are waiting around the corner. One such date is Sept. 1, or the day for September call-ups.
Traditionally, that day marked the expansion of MLB rosters from 25 to 40 players, offering teams the chance to call up additional players from the minors. This period allowed teams to give prospects a taste of the majors, add extra depth, and rest regular players in preparation for the postseason. For losing teams, fans also enjoyed seeing young prospects get their first shot in the big leagues.
What will the KC Royals do with the expanded rosters?
However, starting with the 2020 season, MLB implemented a rule change that limited the September roster expansion. Instead of expanding to 40 players, teams are now allowed to increase their rosters to just 28 players, with a maximum of 14 pitchers. The intention behind this change was to maintain a more competitive atmosphere and avoid the slower pace often associated with larger rosters. It also aimed to keep the game more consistent with the roster sizes used during the rest of the season.
No matter the reason, Kansas City fans know this team has to be strategic with their additions after the calendar turns over. There are several players, like pitcher Evan Sisk or outfielder Drew Waters, who have already made their MLB debuts and can help this team this fall. But, what are some players who haven't made their debuts that the team should consider? Here are my three.
SS Cam Devanney
2024 stats: .244/.332/.437, 17 HR, 59 RBI, 98 wRC+
Similar to other players' situations, infielder Cam Devanney’s potential addition to Kansas City’s roster this September is highly situational. Acquired in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers this past winter, Devanney has quietly become a valuable member of the Omaha roster.
Devanney's calling card is his defense, with a range that ranks among the best in Triple-A. He makes difficult plays look routine and serves as the anchor for Omaha's solid infield defensive unit. However, his bat undeniably limits his MLB potential. While he has consistently been a near-average hitter this season, his defensive value has largely secured his spot in the lineup. He puts the ball in play often, but his unorthodox batting motion and lack of power leave him with a narrow margin for error.
There’s some nuance to consider here. I firmly believe that veteran Garrett Hampson's job should be in jeopardy. His versatility and speed no longer outweigh the negative impact of his ice-cold bat and fielding blunders. If Kansas City decides to replace Hampson, Devanney is a sensible replacement candidate.