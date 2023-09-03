3 positions the Royals need to invest in during free agency
By Jacob Milham
Left outfielder
The emergence of Nelson Velazquez should have fans feeling good about the Royals outfield in 2024. The future could well look like this:
LF - Nelson Velazquez
CF - Kyle Isbel
RF - Drew Waters.
That looks like a great group. But Royals fans saw how much Isbel and Waters suffering injuries held this team back. The Royals should learn that lesson by adding a quality fourth outfielder, preferably one in left field.
Players like MJ Melendez, Nick Pratto, and Edward Olivares saw extensive work out in left field. But none of those players were average fielders. That weakness hurt the Royals pitching staff greatly, as evident by the team's difference between their ERA and FIP. The .48 difference does not sound like much, but it is the third-largest in all of MLB. For all the great defenders the Royals have on the roster, there are some of the league's worst as well.
The Royals can avoid making another veteran flier miss, as they did with Franmil Reyes and Jackie Bradley Jr., by signing a glove-first, consistent batter. Players like Eddie Rosario and Travis Jankowski could come from contending teams and be dependable leaders in the outfield. Plus, they both have above-average defensive abilities and bats that play well in Kauffman Stadium.
Hi, Jacob here with a crazier idea. I really like Kevin Kiermaier coming to Kansas City. He would really push Isbel in center field and provide some solid competition. But he could just bring his glove to center and push Isbel to the left, or vice versa. It may not be likely, but it fills the outfield with above-average gloves and playable bats.
Realistic free agency options: Travis Jankowski, Eddie Rosario, Kevin Kiermaier