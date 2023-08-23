3 players whose time with the KC Royals may be short
Kansas City will make changes after the season ends. Some players seem destined for new homes.
Is Edward Olivares reaching the end of the line with the KC Royals?
Edward Olivares joined the organization via the 2020 trade deadline deal that sent closer Trevor Rosenthal to San Diego. Those who cited Olivares' subsequent and frequent trips back and forth between Triple-A Omaha and Kauffman Stadium as proof that perhaps the Royals weren't serious about him might have been changing their tune this year. After all, Olivares began the season in Kansas City and by Aug. 13 had played only 25 games fewer (85) than he'd played in his previous three campaigns with the club.
But Aug. 13 didn't bring good news for Olivares. The Royals, presumably because they're growing increasingly satisfied with outfielders Drew Waters, Kyle Isbel, Nelson Velázquez, and Dairon Blanco,
sent him back to Omaha when Waters returned from the Bereavement List.
Olivares is 9-for-25 with a home run and seven RBIs in six games since rejoining the Storm Chasers, but that might not be enough to save his 40-man roster spot or his future with the franchise. His latest demotion, coming as it did when he'd finally spent so much time with the big club, isn't a good sign — farming him out again suggests, perhaps now more than ever, that he just doesn't fit in the club's plans.
Next?