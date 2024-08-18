3 players who are playing their way out of KC Royals' 2025 plans
By Jacob Milham
LHP Angel Zerpa
Left-handed pitcher Angel Zerpa has spent his entire baseball career with the Royals, signing as an international free agent on July 26, 2016. Over the years, his role and outlook have shifted, but his 2024 season has been particularly tumultuous. Following a post-All-Star slump, Zerpa's future with the team is looking increasingly uncertain.
Zerpa made his debut as a starter on Sept. 30, 2021, becoming the youngest Royals starter since Zack Greinke in 2005. His shutout performance that day offered a glimmer of hope, but injuries and inconsistent outings have since dimmed that optimism. As he headed into his fourth season with the Royals, Zerpa needed a strong 2024 to solidify his place on the team.
The season began better than anyone expected, as the Venezuelan pitcher transitioned full-time to the bullpen. By the end of May, Zerpa had posted an impressive 1.54 ERA and a 1.11 WHIP, quietly emerging as one of Kansas City's more dependable bullpen arms. However, after a brutal June, he quickly rebounded in July. Now, with August proving to be another challenging month, Zerpa's effectiveness is once again in question.
Zerpa has allowed eight hits and six earned runs in just 2 2/3 innings of work this month, while walking more batters than he strikes out. He’s struggling to locate anything other than his sinker, and opposing hitters have started to key in on that pitch. Zerpa is now facing a crucial moment of adversity—either he needs to trust his stuff and push through, or he must acknowledge that a major adjustment is necessary to become a reliable reliever.
How Zerpa handles this pivotal moment will determine his future with the Royals. He has the remaining games of the season to prove he can adapt and improve, or his inability to adjust could be his downfall. Either way, Kansas City needs him to regain his early-season form as they head into the final stretch.