3 players you completely forgot played for the KC Royals in 2023
By Jacob Milham
DH Franmil Reyes
Franmil Reyes joined the Royals in 2023 with high hopes of delivering the power they desperately needed in their lineup. Known for his home-run prowess with the Cleveland Guardians and San Diego Padres, the Royals made a low-risk move by banking on Reyes to reignite his slugging form in Kansas City. Unfortunately, his stint with the Royals turned out to be a swing and a miss, leaving both the player and the team with little to celebrate.
In just 19 games, Reyes managed a disappointing .186 batting average, a far cry from his expectations. Despite being brought in to deliver offensive firepower, he could muster only two home runs and seven RBIs. His high strikeout rate, a career-long issue, was particularly glaring during his brief time in Kansas City, further dampening his impact at the plate. With a lackluster on-base percentage, Reyes struggled to be a consistent threat in the lineup, adding to the Royals' frustrations.
The Royals, who were already in the midst of a rebuilding phase, quickly realized that Reyes did not fit into their longer-term plans. With a focus on developing young talent, the team could not afford to wait for Reyes to regain his form. His lack of production and struggles at the plate made it difficult to justify his inclusion on the roster. The Royals wanted to foster team chemistry and improve overall performance, but Reyes' struggles hampered those efforts.
When the Royals cut Reyes loose, it was clear that they were focused on the future. Rather than wait for a veteran's unlikely comeback, they decided to prioritize providing their younger players with an opportunity to shine. Reyes did end up joining the Washington Nationals, where he currently plays for the Rochester Red Wings, their Triple-A club. Despite his success in drawing walks, he was limited to just 34 games with the Red Wings.
As of 2024, Franmil Reyes has found a new opportunity with the Japan Pacific League's Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters. The Dominican Republic native has partially rediscovered his power-hitting form, totaling 12 home runs and a .799 OPS in 78 games. Whether Reyes can make the most of this fresh start remains to be seen, but he now has another chance to prove himself abroad.