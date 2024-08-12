3 players you completely forgot played for the KC Royals in 2023
By Jacob Milham
RHP Mike Mayers
Mike Mayers’ 2023 season in Kansas City was a mix of challenges and solid production, with his standout performance against the St. Louis Cardinals serving as the highlight of his tenure. A right-handed pitcher with a history of potential but inconsistency, Mayers joined the Royals after several seasons with the Los Angeles Angels. The Royals, in desperate need of pitching depth, had a need and chance for the veteran.
His time with the Royals was nothing short of a rollercoaster. He faced struggles with command and was prone to giving up home runs, resulting in an ERA higher than Royals fans would have liked. Yet, amidst these challenges, Mayers delivered some standout performances that hinted at his value as a versatile pitcher—capable of starting or coming out of the bullpen.
The pinnacle of his season came on May 29, 2023, against the St. Louis Cardinals. On that night, Mayers was nearly untouchable, pitching six scoreless innings, allowing just two hits, and striking out three. It was a great display that had fans excited about his role in Kansas City. The fact that it came against the Cardinals, the team that originally drafted him, made it all the more satisfying. This performance was a rare bright spot in an otherwise turbulent season for the Royals, showcasing Mayers' ability to shine in big moments.
Despite this moment of brilliance, Mayers’ struggle for consistency hit hard in his next three appearances. He appeared in three more games, totaling 13 innings of 11.08 ERA and walking more batters than he struck out. By late 2023, the Royals designated him for assignment and moved on to more patchwork pitching options.
As of 2024, Mike Mayers has found a new opportunity with the Toronto Blue Jays, signing a minor league contract. The Blue Jays, who have faced their pitching struggles, never did turn to Mayers for help. He only played for their Triple-A affiliate, the Buffalo Bisons. The team released the veteran on Aug. 2, while Toronto traded away several relief pitchers at the July 30 trade deadline. The Ohio native is still available, looking to put a tough 2024 season behind him.