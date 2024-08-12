3 players you completely forgot played for the KC Royals in 2023
By Jacob Milham
INF Hunter Dozier
Hunter Dozier's journey with the Royals came to a close in 2023, wrapping up a decade-long chapter filled with both promise and disappointment. Drafted eighth overall in the 2013 MLB Draft, Dozier quickly emerged as a key player in the Royals' plans. His peak came in 2019, when he delivered a stellar season, batting .279 with 26 home runs and 84 RBIs. That breakout performance earned him a four-year, $25 million contract in 2021, solidifying his role as a cornerstone of the Royals' future.
However, there was a sharp decline after the highs of 2019. Injuries, including a troublesome thumb injury in 2021, chipped away at Dozier's consistency and power. As his batting average fell and his home run numbers dwindled, the Royals were left with a player who was struggling to live up to his potential. By 2023, Dozier's performance had plummeted to a .183 batting average, with just two home runs and nine RBIs in 29 games—far from the expectations set by his earlier success.
Faced with a difficult decision, the Royals designated Dozier for assignment in May 2023. With a focus on younger talent and a desire to clear roster space for emerging players, the Royals parted ways with a player who was once seen as a key part of their future. Dozier's declining defensive metrics and ongoing struggles at the plate made it clear that a new direction was necessary.
Dozier's release was bittersweet, marking the end of a long-standing relationship between player and organization. For the Royals, it was a necessary step in their pursuit of a younger, more dynamic roster. For Dozier, it was the end of a chapter that had once held so much promise. For fans, it was the long-awaited end of watching Dozier be another Royals disappointment.
Dozier did land with the Los Angeles Angels in spring training, starting 2024 with their Triple-A affiliate. The Stephen F. Austin product played in 48 games with a .222/.268/.394 line, but the Bees released him on June 2. He is still a free agent, but there is no sign MLB clubs are lining up to sign the former first-round pick.