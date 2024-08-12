3 players you completely forgot played for the KC Royals in 2023
By Jacob Milham
The KC Royals are shaking off their past struggles in a big way this year. Their 2024 turnaround has been nothing short of extraordinary, with the team currently holding a Wild Card spot as the season enters its final stretch with fewer than 45 games remaining. But to fully appreciate this stunning comeback, fans need to remember just how low things were for Kansas City only a year ago.
At this point last year, the Royals were languishing in the AL's basement with a dismal 38-80 record through 118 games. Fast forward to 2024, and the Royals have dramatically flipped the script. Now sitting at 65-53, they've achieved a remarkable 27-win improvement—the largest in Major League Baseball.
The KC Royals had more failures and successes in 2023 to reach their 2024 heights
While the 2023 Royals had a few bright spots, notably the emerging talents of shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. and starting pitcher Cole Ragans, those moments of promise were rare amidst a sea of struggles.
Those struggles were compounded by a roster filled with players fans would rather forget. From pitchers Jordan Lyles and Tucker Davidson to outfielders Jackie Bradley Jr. and Edward Olivares, several players who saw extensive playing time in Kansas City last season are now without a team—a testament to their poor production. A roster of solid contributors doesn’t stumble to 106 losses in a season; it takes a lineup riddled with underperformers to achieve that level of futility.
That said, some players from the 2023 roster have faded into obscurity, and for good reason. Whether it was short-term free-agent flyers or former top prospects, the Royals moved on from several underperformers in their quest to build a stronger future. The 2023 Royals paid the price for the 2024 Royals to flourish, much to the delight of Kansas City fans. Let's take a look at some players who may have slipped off Kansas City's roster—and out of your memory—from last year.