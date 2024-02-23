3 KC Royals who could surprise in spring training and beyond
These Royals have the most to gain in Suprise.
For some KC Royals, this year's spring training is of little consequence. No one really cares if Bobby Witt Jr. succeeds or struggles — he is, after all, a proven commodity and will be judged on how he performs during the regular season. And while it's encouraging to see Salvador Perez knock the cover off the ball in Arizona, or watch Cole Ragans and all the newly-acquired veteran pitchers hurl fire from Cactus League mounds, their spring performances won't affect their roster status.
Some Royals can use spring training as a springboard to success
Other Kansas City players don't, however, have such locked-in spots. Take second baseman Michael Massey, for example. Coming off an up-and-down 2023 season and considering the recent signing of Adam Frazier, Massey needs a strong spring showing to solidify the claim to second base he's had for the better part of two seasons. He might have the most to lose of any Royal working in the club's Surprise spring complex, but that's a two-sided coin — he also has the opportunity to strengthen his position on the club.
Three other players, though, have much to gain in the next few weeks. None of them want to perform poorly, of course, but even if they do, their roles probably won't be negatively impacted in any significant manner. If they come out of the blocks hot, on the other hand, they have a great chance of breaking camp with the team and contributing in ways far beyond the projections of the so-called experts.
Let's consider three of those players.