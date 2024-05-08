3 KC Royals Top-30 prospects with perfect starts to the 2024 season
By Jacob Milham
18. Will Klein
Royals fans have already seen reliever Will Klein be effective at the MLB level this year, so his Triple-A dominance should come as no surprise. The 2023 Futures Game participant is doing everything within his power, trying to return to the MLB bullpen. However, Kansas City's roster decisions are the Storm Chasers' gain, giving them the most dominant reliever in Triple-A.
Klein already has 12 appearances this year, with all but two outings being single-inning affairs. It amazes me that Klein did not allow an earned run this season until May 5, a solo home run by MLB veteran David Peralta. Outside of that blemish, Klein has been elite in the Omaha bullpen. His .93 WHIP only trails lefty Walter Pennington's mark in Omaha. Plus, his meager 0.64 ERA is the lowest mark among any Royals minor-league player with at least 10 appearances.
Klein's 3.91 FIP raises some concern due to ongoing walk issues. But his 70-grade fastball remains elite, while the slider and curveball are just good enough to keep the opposition off balance. Klein's bright red, bushy beard would make Groundskeeper Willie blush and visibly add to his mound presence. Yes, a beard matters in late-inning baseball.
I'm not sure what Klein needs to do for another shot at The Show. He absolutely deserves another one, even if he is a setup man. This season, he has the second-most saves in the International League, already surpassing his 2023 save total. The Royals value the roster flexibility that Klein offers, but he needs to be in Kauffman sooner rather than later.