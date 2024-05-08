3 KC Royals Top-30 prospects with perfect starts to the 2024 season
By Jacob Milham
Nearly every minor-league-centric website or publication has rightly panned the KC Royals farm system in recent years. The overall system is undergoing an identity change after some subpar draft classes, as well as front office and coaching changes throughout the organization. MLB.com's preseason pipeline rankings place Kansas City at 28th among 30 teams, a meager improvement from 29th place the year before.
There are signs of life in the minor leagues, but Alec Marsh's injury has proven how shallow the organizational depth is. There is no instant solution to the problem after investing countless hours and resources into the hundreds of minor-league players in the Royals organization. Systemic changes do not happen overnight in any facet of life, and baseball is not different.
KC Royals fans need to keep tabs on this farm system.
Even if the overall farm system outlook continued to look bleak this offseason, the team-level results look strong one month in. Only the Double-A Northwest Arkansas Naturals have a losing record, and the Triple-A Omaha Storm Chasers currently lead the International League West Division with a 19-11 record. The standings and records are certain to change, but it is a strong start across the organization.
A winning farm system does not directly translate to a winning big-league roster, however. The Royals still need their high-ceiling players to develop into MLB talents, rather than win in the minors and fizzle out from there. MLB.com's top-30 prospect list for each team offers fans a quick glimpse into who could make up any team's future. The Royals list features several organizational newcomers, including six 2023 draftees.
Fellow co-site expert Mike Gillespie already covered the system's top five prospects, most of which are off to strong starts this year. This top-30 list is pretty diverse, featuring players from all levels of the Royals farm system. Knowing this, let's look at three of the featured ballers and examine their hot starts to 2024.