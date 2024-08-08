3 KC Royals who survived the trade deadline but will get dealt this offseason
By Jacob Milham
OF MJ Melendez
2025 ZiPS projected stats: 136 G, .250/.327/.454, 23 HR, 25.1% K%, 10.3% BB%
2025 contract status: First year of arbitration
There are just some people who need a change of scenery or a fresh start to revitalize their MLB career. Kansas City has some history of being on the wrong end of this mindset, with players like catcher John Buck and recently slugger Ryan O'Hearn. But that should not stop Kansas City from shopping outfielder MJ Melendez this offseason, if it is what is best for the team and player.
Although his transition from behind the plate to the outfield was challenging to witness in 2023, he has since evolved into an average outfielder. While Melendez may not be a Gold Glove contender this year, his improvement in the outfield remains noteworthy and commendable. That fact has him starting 82 of his 91 games this season in left field, his career-most for any one position.
But Melendez is still struggling to find his footing at the plate. He started 2024 strong but overall hasn't been a positive at the plate. His 76 wRC+ is a career low, while his .195/.255/.397 line isn't winning over any Royals fans. Melendez has become productive in the last month though, but it may be too little and too late for the Florida native.
Royals fans knew Kansas City needed to improve the outfield this trade deadline, and they did not. That remains a priority, whether Melendez is on the roster or not. Despite his remaining team control and potential, the 2025 Royals should be looking for an immediate improvement in the outfield.
I believe Melendez will have a longer MLB career than many think, thanks to his work ethic and bat-to-ball skills. But Kansas City could package him with other players to bolster the team this winter.