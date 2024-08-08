3 KC Royals who survived the trade deadline but will get dealt this offseason
By Jacob Milham
More than a week removed from the MLB trade deadline, it is safe to say the KC Royals had a solid showing. They added a pair of rental players as well as two impactful bullpen arms for 2024 and beyond. Kansas City managed these additions without sacrificing any players on the 26-man roster, opting instead to make room by demoting others.
It was improbable, but thinking Kansas City would leverage some of their MLB talent in trade packages wasn't uncommon. The team had specific roles to address, and giving up some of their depth in the infield or starting rotation was one way to ensure impactful acquisitions before August.
Ultimately, prospects and the 39th overall pick in this year's MLB Draft fueled Kansas City's deadline moves.
The KC Royals will have chances and trade assets to improve this offseason.
No matter how the remainder of 2024 goes, Kansas City will be active this coming winter. Their name was among the most common in the deadline's headline moves, like outfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. or reliever Tanner Scott. Royals general manager J.J. Picollo is committed to improving this team, and he is just getting started.
Given that, there shouldn't be more than a few untouchable players in offseason trade talks. Shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. is locked up long-term, while veterans like catcher Salvador Perez and starter Seth Lugo helped turn this team around quickly. However, there are plenty of players lower down the pecking order who may not be on this team come Opening Day 2025.