3 KC Royals who won’t survive on 40-man roster past MLB trade deadline
By Jacob Milham
LHP Daniel Lynch IV
Pitcher Daniel Lynch IV's 2024 season has been an absolute roller coaster. Kansas City just optioned the lefty to Triple-A for the third time since May, making Lynch a frequent commuter on I-29. Sadly, Lynch's most recent outing may have been the final straw for his Kansas City tenure.
He has struggled in his two appearances this month, posting an 11.81 ERA and 1.78 WHIP across two June appearances. Despite pitching 10⅔ innings, Lynch averaged 94 total pitches across those two games and struggled to miss bats against the Yankees and Seattle Mariners. Kansas City swapped Lynch for rookie Anthony Veneziano earlier this week, showing Lynch still has work to do in Omaha.
The Virginia native's process has improved in 2024, but his shrinking strikeout production is hurting his results. It has been a disappointing year so far for the former 34th overall pick.
Lynch hasn't been perfect this year, but he is still an innings sacrificial lamb, under team control through 2027. Some teams desperate for controllable arms will value Lynch more than many Royals fans will. Sometimes, all a player needs is a change of scenery and a fresh start to reinvigorate their MLB career.
The Royals can give Lynch that if the appropriate partner emerges. Teams value controllable starters very highly in the modern MLB, so Kansas City shopping Lynch could turn some heads and open some doors. The only way he should leave this 40-man roster is as part of a trade, plain and simple.