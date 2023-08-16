3 KC Royals prospects who should get a September callup
The Royals have nothing to lose this year by calling up these prospects for some late-season evaluation.
By Jacob Milham
Tyler Gentry
The Royals have not really opened up the doors for their Triple-A outfielders to jump to the major-league club. The club added Velazquez and Bubba Thompson this summer, adding some more lottery ticket acquisitions to the outfield. But, if the Royals want to see some more of their internal options in the outfield, Tyler Gentry should be the first man up.
MLB Pipeline ranks Gentry as the Royals' eight-best prospect in their midseason rankings with a glowing profile of the 24-year-old Gentry. "No Royals prospect took a bigger step forward in 2022 than Gentry" they said in his profile. "He went from a fringe-prospect and likely fourth outfielder to someone who could hit his way into a starting outfield job in the big leagues by the end of 2023."
Gentry looks like that player they described since July 2. He has a .977 OPS, 23 walks to 22 strikeouts, and seven home runs in 30 games. The righty is looking like the player described as "another product of the Royals’ successful hitting development program". That is not a huge stretch, evident by Gentry's plate approach and efficient pouncing upon the pitches best for him.
The bat has come around for the Alabama alum, but his fielding has always been a plus for him. His arm power slots best for right field, but he can work at either corner.
Gentry is also Rule 5 eligible this winter, making his joining the Royals' 40-man roster this offseason a near certainty anyways. He is outperforming the Triple-A competition and looks ready. If a door opens via injury or other means, Gentry has done everything to earn a callup in September.