3 huge 11th-hour trade gambles the KC Royals can't afford to take
The KC Royals must not shop their top prospects
If Kansas City had a legitimate shot at the 2024 World Series title, putting their two best prospects on the trade table might be defensible. But because this club has too many shortcomings to merit consideration as a serious championship contender, it needs to keep its most precious minor league assets off the trade deadline market and preserve them for the future. The temptation to move them for a big gain could be great, but too much harm could result. Now simply isn't the time.
Catcher Blake Mitchell, for example, shouldn't be in any trade conversations. Ranked No. 1 among Kansas City prospects by MLB Pipeline, Mitchell's first full professional season has been a good one — he's boasting a .393 OBP with 12 homers, 22 steals, and a .255 average for Single-A Columbia. He might make the jump to High-A Quad Cities before the season ends.
Mitchell was the Royals' top pick in last year's amateur draft.
The Royals recently rewarded pitcher Ben Kudrna, MLB Pipeline's No. 2 KC prospect, with a bump-up from Quad Cities to Double-A Northwest Arkansas. He had a nice 3.50 ERA and commendable 9.28 K/9 in 15 starts for the Fireflies, but has pitched only once so far for the Naturals, giving up three runs (one unearned) and striking out six in a 5.1 inning stint against Seattle Double-A affiliate Arkansas Saturday.
The Royals chose Kudrna in the second round of the 2021 draft.
Kansas City has no need to put either of their best two prospects on the block. Such moves are justified only when the stakes are higher than they are this season; the Royals can get to the playoffs without sacrificing Mitchell or Kudrna.