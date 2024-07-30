3 huge 11th-hour trade gambles the KC Royals can't afford to take
Kansas City must not deal any of its starting rotation
Let's be clear: the Royals may want to add an arm, but they shouldn't subtract any, from a rotation that's contributed so heavily to their surprising success. The rotation has served the club well, so removing any of its pieces via a deadline trade or trades could seriously damage the club's legitimate postseason aspirations.
The numbers prove it.
Seth Lugo, who'll next pitch Thursday or Friday at Detroit, is tied with Baltimore's Grayson Rodriguez and Detroit's Tarik Skubal for most wins (12) in the American League and he has the third-best ERA (2.66). Brady Singer has a 1.88 ERA in five July starts and is 7-6, 2.82 overall. Michael Wacha, also 7-6, is 3-1, 2.45 in his last six starts. Despite surrendering seven runs over his last two appearances, Cole Ragans has won three of his last five starts and stands 7-7 with a decent 3.37 ERA. And although he's struggled a bit recently, which helps explain his higher 4.71 ERA, Alec Marsh is 7-7.
Only Marsh is presently on the margins. If he falters, the Royals could slide Lorenzen into his spot or, if they don't pick up another starter before the deal deadline expires, shift to an opener-bulk slot or try Daniel Lynch IV, who's 7-0 at Omaha, again.
And finally...