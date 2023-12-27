3 hot prospects who might help the KC Royals in 2024
Count 2 pitchers and a utility man among minor leaguers who might boost the club.
Javier Vaz could make a case for promotion to the KC Royals this season
Like Champlain, Javier Vaz has only two seasons of professional experience, but possesses attributes that could propel him to the big leagues as early as the 2024 season.
Take his ability to get on base, for one. He signed with the Royals after they chose him in the 2022 amateur draft, then played two games in the Arizona Complex League (rookie ball) before moving up for 27 games at Single-A Columbia where he posted a .388 OBP. Bumped up to High-A to begin last season, he hit .270 with a .367 OBP and six homers, numbers warranting a promotion to Double-A, where in 37 contests his OBP rocketed to .391 and he batted .304.
And how about his speed? Vaz, who stands only 5-feet-9 and weighs just 151 pounds, flies on the basepaths — he stole 26 bases in his stay at Quad Cities last season. That speed also serves him well defensively, especially in left and center fields, although he also plays second base and shortstop.
Vaz might, if he maintains his knack for getting on base and continues to hit well, find his way to Kauffman Stadium before the 2024 campaign concludes.
The Royals have more prospects who may get to the majors soon
Veneziano, Champlain and Vaz could be Royals this season. But they aren't the only minor leaguers the club may call to Kansas City before the campaign ends. Keep an eye on this space — we'll have more on those, and other, prospects soon.