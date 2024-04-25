3 early KC Royals candidates poised for the All-Star Game
These three Kansas City are playing at an elite level to begin the 2024 campaign.
By Jacob Milham
1. SS Bobby Witt Jr.
One number why: 1.4 fWAR (T-1st among AL shortstops)
One reason why: Baseball's newest rich talent
Perez's All-Star status in 2023 did not age well, primarily because of how strong Bobby Witt Jr. closed out the year. Witt's 2023 campaign was nothing short of phenomenal, leading all Royals position players with a 5.7 fWAR season. His 30 home runs and 49 stolen bases highlight his dual-threat capability. Such a standout season has not only put him on the radar for the All-Star Game but also as a dark-horse MVP candidate.
That was all preseason talk though. So far, Witt has backed up that potential with production in 2024. He leads all AL players with 15 extra-base hits and a .944 OPS in 105 plate appearances, while improving his wRC+ to 157. He is on an MVP trajectory right now, all before his 24th birthday. If you pull up Witt's Baseball Savant page, the amount of red hurts your eyes. In a good way of course.
He also has proven his defensive improvements were no fluke either. His 4 Outs Above Average rank in the 99th percentile, and he is just one of Kansas City's elite defensive infielders. His range remains incredible, but his process and always looking under control in the field means his rookie fielding performance will be the outlier.
The former 2nd overall pick is just continuing the road he set last year. He has continued to improve in every facet as season after season. Reaching his first career All-Star Game would be just another example of Witt's tremendous growth in Kansas City.