3 big stretch run questions for the KC Royals
Can the KC Royals fill the fifth spot in their rotation?
Few knew when last season ended that Picollo's offseason work would so significantly strengthen Kansas City's rotation. But it did, and handsomely.
Free agent signee Seth Lugo won his 13th game by limiting the Tigers to one run, four singles, and a walk Thursday evening; he's now tied for the most victories in the majors and his 2.57 ERA is the big leagues' third-best among starters. Brady Singer's 8-6, 2.88 ERA performance over 22 starts includes a 4-2, 2.27 July, and he's won four of his last five starts. While they haven't been consistently as good as Lugo and Singer, Michael Wacha and Cole Ragans continue to hold up their ends of the bargain.
Unfortunately, though, fifth starter Alec Marsh dropped out of the rotation when the Royals demoted him to Triple-A Omaha Tuesday; 7-7 with a 4.71 ERA at the time, his poor 5.68 June ERA, and the even worse 6.86 mark he posted in July, suggest he requires a fix he shouldn't be trying to find in a contending club's rotation.
Can the Royals fill the slot? Hopefully. Because Lorenzen is scheduled to start against the Tigers Saturday, it appears he'll get first shot at the new rotation vacancy. He owns a 28-31 record and 4.30 ERA in 87 career starts, and was 5-6, 3.87 in 18 starts for Texas before Monday's trade.
The Royals may choose to occasionally mix in an "opener" game, either component of which Lorenzen is equipped to fill.
Another option is Daniel Lynch IV — although he's given up 11 runs (one unearned) in 14 innings as a Royals starter this season, he's currently 7-0 with a 3.59 ERA in 17 starts at Omaha.