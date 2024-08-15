3 big new KC Royals questions and answers
Is Paul DeJong making a case to stick with the Royals?
Could be.
Big league veteran DeJong came to the Royals the same day as Erceg; the Royals sent Jarold Rosado to the White Sox to get him. At the time Kansas City pulled the trigger on the deal with Chicago, DeJong was stuck on the worst team in the majors but had still hit 18 homers and driven in 41 runs in 102 games. The Royals needed to add some power and punch, ingredients that DeJong could supply.
And he's delivered.
DeJong clubbed his second Royal homer Wednesday, an important sixth-inning solo shot that increased his club's lead over the Twins to two runs. He added a single and double for good measure and is slashing .320/.400/.600 with five RBI in 10 games since reporting to the Royals.
DeJong isn't as defensively versatile as Frazier, but that's just fine. The Royals are primarily interested in his bat, so any good he does them in the field will be extra. And he might even be building a case to return next season — his current $1.75 million one-year contract suggests he'll be inexpensive next year, and he's the kind of player KC can use.
Expect to see DeJong more and more often as the Royals begin their final 41 games with a night contest at Cincinnati Friday evening. And maybe he'll be back next year.