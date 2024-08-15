3 big new KC Royals questions and answers
Is Lucas Erceg the answer to Kansas City's bullpen issues?
In a way, Yes. No one reliever can solve this bullpen's problems — they've gone on too long and exist in too many spots. But Erceg is pitching like he wants to be the pitcher manager Matt Quatraro deploys in the highest of high-leverage situations.
We called Erceg "underrated" after the Royals acquired him in the trade deadline deal with Oakland that cost the club promising pitching prospects Will Klein and Mason Barnett, and outfielder Jared Dickey. But since bringing his commendable 2-3, 3.68 record to Kansas City, he's been excellent at all the right times.
Take Wednesday, for example. Yes, Ragans won the day, but Erceg saved it — he replaced Sam Long with the potential tying run at the plate and two out in the seventh, retired Minnesota's Jose Miranda to end the inning, then faced the minimum in the ninth to secure the Royals' win and his second Kansas City save.
That was precisely the kind of performance the Royals already expect from Erceg. In seven games as a Royal, he's recorded two saves and five holds, hasn't surrendered a run or a walk, has five strikeouts, and has retired opponents in order in four of his 7.2 innings. Not quite perfect, but pretty close to it.
Now, it will be hard for Quatraro to give anyone else the nod when the Royals are in a jam or need a save.