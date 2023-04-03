3 big assumptions KC Royals fans shouldn't make
Shaky KC Royals Assumption No. 3: Bobby Witt Jr. will stay at shortstop
By all accounts, shortstop is where Bobby Witt Jr. and the Royals want him to play. The mutual preference is understandable considering short is his "natural" position and he's spent most of his time there since beginning his professional career in 2019—through Sunday, he's played shortstop 229 times and third base 83.
In the grand scheme of things, though, what Witt and his employer want may not be what's best for the Royals. That's because Hunter Dozier is back at third base, one of the many spots the club has never been totally comfortable with him playing; if he doesn't improve offensively and defensively, the Royal brass may be forced to find another third baseman.
The logical person to replace Dozier, should the need arise, is Witt. He's certainly athletic enough to learn the position, and moving him to third would make room for Maikel Garcia, the fine Triple-A shortstop MLB Pipeline ranks as KC's third-best prospect and who'll be in the majors as soon as the Royals find a place to squeeze him in. (He's off to a hot 6-for-14 start at Omaha with eight RBIs in three games).
So, given Dozier's disappointing bat (.226 over the last three seasons), his less-than-optimal defense, and the ominous presence of Witt and Garcia, don't be shocked to see the Royals move Witt to third and bring up Garcia to play short.