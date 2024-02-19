2024 Royals Promotional Schedule: Bring on the Bobbleheads!
Kansas City has a full slate of promotions this season.
"Bark at the Park" returns to Kauffman Stadium
The Royals will welcome fans and their dogs to The K three times this season. Ticket packages cover one dog and one human and cover a giveaway item.
Bark in the Park debuts April 23 with a 6:40 pm game against Toronto and leashes as the giveaway. It returns May 21 when the Royals host Detroit at 6:40 pm and hand out bags. The promotional series ends Sept. 3 with another 6:40 pm contest; plush toys are the fare, and the opponent is Cleveland.
The K hosts an Easter Egg Hunt early in the season
Preceding the March 31 game against the Twins will be the club's Easter Egg Hunt. Separate theme tickets are required for anyone (including parents) participating in the pre-game Easter Eggs in the Outfield Experience. Game time is 1:10 pm. (More details are available here).
The Royals will host several other special recognition events
Besides recognition nights and days already mentioned, the club has scheduled several others, some of which include giveaways. A few of the highlights:
Nurses Night, May 3 against Texas at 6:40 pm. Stainless steel Royals cups will be given away to theme ticket purchasers.
Boy Scouts Day, May 5 against Texas at 1:10 pm, will be followed by Girl Scouts Day June 9 against Seattle at 1:10 pm.
Asian American Heritage Night is May 7 at 6:40 pm with Milwaukee providing the opposition.
Teachers Night is July 19 at 7:10 pm against the White Sox at 7:10 pm. Stainless steel cups are the featured item but require the purchase of a theme ticket.
The club plans to thank their fans with a special event
The Royals play the next-to-last game of their season Sept. 21 at 6:10 pm, and a big night it will be. The team's annual Fan Appreciation Night is on the schedule, and the Giants are in town. Expect giveaways, prizes, and the like.
To avoid making the length of this story unwieldy for readers, we've included only certain of the special events and promotions the Royals have scheduled. The full slate of events as included on the team's official website is right here. Also, please note that some promotional dates include more than one promotion.