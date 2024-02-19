2024 Royals Promotional Schedule: Bring on the Bobbleheads!
Kansas City has a full slate of promotions this season.
Apparel will be the name of the promo game several times this season
In addition to five games offering area university-themed crewnecks, a Military Night featuring a clothing item, MIAA Day, and other special events (more on those in a moment) the Royals have at least 11 clothing giveaways scheduled for the 2024 campaign. (All times are Central).
Seven Bring Out the Blue Shirt Giveaway events, the first of which is slated for April 4 at 6:40 pm against the White Sox, are on the schedule. Then follow April 19 at 6:40 pm against Baltimore, May 3 at 6:40 pm against Texas, May 17 at 6:40 pm against Oakland, May 31 at 7:10 pm against San Diego, and June 7 at 7:10 pm against Seattle, and June 24, again at 7:10 pm, but with Miami providing the opposition.
June 11 brings 80s Night and the Yankees to Kauffman Stadium at 7:10 pm. Free to the first 10,000 fans will be an 80's Retro Hat.
For KC's June 26 1:10 pm Gamer Night contest against Miami, and with the purchase of a theme ticket, fans get a Royals hat.
Hawaiian shirts are the fare of the day June 29 against Cleveland, with game time set for 3:10 pm.
Need a bucket hat? Be among the first 10,000 fans entering The K and one will be yours when Kansas City hosts Arizona July 23 at 7:10 pm.
The City Connect Jersey Giveaway is scheduled for August 20 at 7:10 pm. The Angels will be in town, and the first 10,000 fans get a City Connect jersey.
And if you're looking for even more apparel...