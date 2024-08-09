2 ideal KC Royals lineups that will help team toward successful playoff push
By Jacob Milham
Opinions abound whenever the KC Royals announce their nightly lineup on social media. There are several Royals fans calling for that one hot bat to get a shot or pondering why a struggling vet is leading off that day. Manager Matt Quatraro made a name for himself in 2023, with a different lineup nearly every game. Between consistent performers and overall health, the skipper hasn't had to resort to that.
Still, the Opening Day lineup should look very different than the one we see in August. That is the case for any team. Baseball is a constant game of change, and that is one of the game's most beautiful aspects. No greater change happened around MLB than the trade deadline more than a week ago. The Royals added four players of their own to the 26-man roster, bolstering the team ahead of the late-season push.
The KC Royals have two solid lineup options to build on
While they only acquired one batter in utilityman Paul DeJong, it is curious to see how Quatraro structures his lineup each night. The Royals lineup will constantly change with some nuances and to capitalize on matchups, but there has to be some standard lineup fans can expect. If I were in Quatraro's shoes, what would my standard lineups be? Here they are, depending upon the opposing pitcher's handedness.
All statistics reflect the batter's respective performance against right- or left-handed pitchers, are from Fangraphs, and are current through Aug. 8, 2024.
Royals lineup vs LHP
1. C Freddy Fermin
.358/.427/.448, 7.9% BB%, 11.8% K%, 146 wRC+
2. SS Bobby Witt Jr.
.346/.353/.556, 2.4% BB%, 12.9% K%, 146 wRC+
3. 1B Vinnie Pasquantino
.250/.266/.432, 2.1% BB%, 19.1% K%, 85 wRC+
4. DH Salvador Perez
.309/.369/.468, 6.8% BB%, 19.4% K%, 125 wRC+
5. RF Hunter Renfroe
.232/.308/.415, 9.9% BB%, 15.4% K%, 100 wRC+
6. 2B Michael Massey
.263/.310/.500, 4.5% BB%, 22.7% K%, 117 wRC+
7. LF Garrett Hampson
.241/.300/.361, 7.7% BB%, 23.1% K%, 83 wRC+
8. 3B Maikel Garcia
.223/.263/.383, 5.0% BB%, 7.0% K%, 74 wRC+
9. CF Kyle Isbel
.189/.268/.270, 4.9% BB%, 29.3% K%, 52 wRC+
Better than the numbers: If you needed more fuel for the Witt fire, he has destroyed left-handed pitching over the past two months. Since June 1, his 227 wRC+ and 1.184 OPS both lead the Royals by a wide margin. His .483 BABIP screams an unsustainable pace, but Witt is not a normal player. His 33.3% line-drive rate leads Kansas City as well, while spraying the ball all over the field. Witt makes lefties look like batting practice, at least this summer.
Royals lineup vs RHP
1. DH Michael Massey
.253/.281/.469, 3.5% BB%, 12.9% K%, 100 wRC+
2. SS Bobby Witt Jr.
.350/.402/.616, 7.5% BB%, 15.8% K%, 177 wRC+
3. 1B Vinnie Pasquantino
.275/.339/.471, 8.8% BB%, 11.3% K%, 120 wRC+
4. C Salvador Perez
.272/.332/.472, 7.0 BB%, 19.6% K%, 119 wRC+
5. LF MJ Melendez
.211/.285/.455, 8.6% BB%, 25.1% K%, 100 wRC+
6. RF Hunter Renfroe
.237/.311/.397, 9.0% BB%, 18.0% K%, 97wRC+
7. 3B Paul DeJong
.244/.292/.467, 3.8% BB%, 29.9% K%, 110 wRC+
8. 2B Maikel Garcia
.239/.289/.331, 6.7% BB%, 18.1% K%, 71 wRC+
9. CF Kyle Isbel
.221/.276/.368, 6.7% BB%, 17.6% K%, 76 wRC+
Better than the numbers: Melendez has been absolutely mashing right-handed pitching since June 1. His 38.7% hard-hit rate since then leads all qualified Royals batters, fueling an improved 125 wRC+ in that same span. His seven home runs against righties in that span also rank third on the team, only trailing Perez and Witt.