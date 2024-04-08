10 big KC Royals questions after first 10 games
Kansas City's good start poses 10 questions. Here they are...with answers.
The 2024 season is young, but the revamped and reinvigorated KC Royals are putting on the type of show their fans have yearned so long for. After scoring a 5-3 come-from-behind win to complete a sweep of Chicago Sunday, the club is 6-4, a record good enough for third place in the American League Central. A successful 10-game beginning doesn't a complete turnaround make, but it suggests these Royals just might be back in business.
And they're generating a lot of key questions. Let's answer several while the Royals enjoy a well-deserved day off.
Just how good is the Kansas City starting rotation?
Very, very, very, good. Although Alec Marsh gave up three runs Sunday, the Royal rota's 1.60 ERA is the majors' second-best, and of the five starters — Cole Ragans, Seth Lugo, Brady Singer, Michael Wacha, and Marsh — only Marsh has an ERA over 3.00 (3.09). Singer's is 0.68, Lugo's is 0.71, Ragans' is 1.46, and Wacha's is 2.25.
Is MJ Melendez the club's biggest surprise?
The answer depends on your perspective. Some expected him to do what he's doing this season, others expected quite the opposite from the player who's averaged 17 homers in his first two big league seasons, but entered this season hitting only .227.
But this season is different. The homer he hit Sunday to put the Royals ahead for good was his third of the year and pushed his RBI total to eight in nine games. He's also slashing .323/.382/.742.
Surprising? Maybe. Exciting? Definitely.
Moving on...
