One big move the KC Royals still need to make before Opening Day

Kansas City Royals left fielder MJ Melendez had a season to forget last season, registering his second straight season of negative bWAR at -0.9 and posted a career-low 87 OPS+. This spring training, the Royals have started to use infielders Jonathan India and Michael Massey in left field, seemingly looking for options outside of Melendez.

If that's the case, one free-agent option can enhance the Royals' outfield for 2025.

Alex Verdugo is a bargain signing that the KC Royals should still make

One option that is still on the market is Alex Verdugo.

Verdugo made his major league debut with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2017, before being traded to the Boston Red Sox in exchange for Mookie Betters before the 2020 season. He hit .281/.338/.424 across four seasons in Boston, and at the end of 2023, he was traded again — this time to the rival New York Yankees.

Like Melendez, Verdugo is also coming off a lackluster season. In 2024, he posted career-worst numbers in a season over 100 games, batting .233/.291/.356 despite playing his home games in hitter-friendly Yankee Stadium. Verdugo just never had much impact, even during the Yankees’ successful postseason run.

Verdugo became a free agent after the Yankees fell to the Dodgers in last year’s World Series. The latest rumors speculated that the Pittsburgh Pirates would offer Verdugo a contract, but the Pirates chose to sign Tommy Pham instead.

Zachary Rymer of Bleacher Report listed the Royals as the best fit for Verdugo on February 18, noting that despite Verdugo’s substandard season in the Bronx, his strikeout rate is still low, and his ability to hit line-drives would fit perfectly in the spacious outfield of Kauffman Stadium. Verdugo would also be a defensive improvement over Melendez in left field, should the Royals choose to sign him. According to Baseball Savant, Melendez posted a minus-6 Outs Above Average (OAA) in left field, whereas Verdugo posted a plus-2 OAA.

While the Royals can continue hoping Melendez puts it all together, signing Verdugo gives them a solid outfield player for 2025. He'd be a bargain out of free agency, and as the Royals look to improve their outfield production this season, general manager J.J. Picollo should be making inquiries.