New Royals hurler suddenly making case for potential postseason role

The Kansas City Royals had a singular focus when, with precious little time left before the July 31 trade deadline passed, they dealt popular backup catcher Freddy Fermin to San Diego. As evidenced by the return for Fermin — starting pitchers Ryan Bergert and Stephen Kolek — the Royals wanted to add depth to their injury-riddled pitching staff. Bergert immediately joined Kansas City's rotation, where the beating he took from Cleveland Monday night is his only poor outing, but Kolek headed straight for Triple-A Omaha.

Unfortunately, Kolek didn't enjoy with the Storm Chasers the success Bergert found with the Royals. He was 1-3 with a disturbing 6.63 ERA when Kansas City, already short on starters, needed one when Michael Wacha went on the paternity list, and summoned Kolek to Kauffman Stadium for an August 30 start against powerful Detroit. He didn't disappoint — although he didn't get the win, his three strikeout, no-walk, four-hit six-inning stint had much to do with KC's 3-1 victory over the Tigers.

The Royals sent Kolek back to the minors two days later. But before he could make another start for Omaha, he found himself back in Kansas City last Thursday when Seth Lugo became the latest key starter to land on the Injured List. Kolek soon served notice that he's to be reckoned with by holding Minnesota to two runs in seven innings to anchor the club's pitching in its lopsided 11-2 Saturday thrashing of the Twins.

And just like that, Kolek may be establishing himself as a realistic choice for a postseason roster spot should the Royals manage to grab one of the American League's three Wild Card berths.

Stephen Kolek is making a case to join the Royals in the playoffs

Whether the Royals, who have so far refused to play themselves out of the postseason picture, actually qualify for their second straight playoff appearance, won't be known until their final regular season game, a September 28 road contest with the Athletics, is much closer than it is now. But if he keeps pitching like he has, Kolek could very well be a strong candidate for playoff action if his club makes it.

Yes, his is, to be sure, a small sample size. But so far, so good — he's 1-0 over his two starts and has given up only three runs in 13 innings for a 2.08 ERA. Both his appearances qualified as quality starts; he boasts a stellar 0.85 WHIP and measly .204 OBA.

So the numbers are good and better than the 4-5, 4.18 ERA record he had in 14 pre-trade starts for the Padres. And he's excelled for the Royals under difficult circumstances — competently filling a spot in a rotation beset by injuries to some of its key components is no easy task.

But it's an assignment Kolek is handling well. He's scheduled to start Thursday night in Cleveland, where the Royals are engaged in a crucial four-game series with the Guardians, and hopefully will continue the success he's had so far in Kansas City. If he does that, Kolek will strengthen both the Royals' chances to make the playoffs, and his own chances to join them if they get there.