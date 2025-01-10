KC Royals possibly have renewed opportunity to trade for Nolan Arenado

Are the Kansas City Royals ready for spring training?

This past week has seen a flurry of activity from the AL Central contender, including agreements with all arbitration-eligible players and the re-signing of pitcher Michael Lorenzen. Still, gaps remain, and with some payroll presumably left to allocate, the Royals have room to address their most pressing needs. The outfield is undoubtedly the top priority, but third base is another area where Kansas City could seek an upgrade. Could the St. Louis Cardinals’ Nolan Arenado be a potential solution?

Could the KC Royals still land Nolan Arenado?

On January 9, Belleville News-Democrat's Jeff Jones shared some insight from last month's Winter Meetings that sheds new light on Arenado's trade availability this offseason.

"Have heard that a few teams checked in on Arenado around the winter meetings that weren’t pursued because the Cardinals were under the strong belief that he wouldn’t accept the destination," Jones wrote, reposting a video from MLB Network. "Believe Kansas City is one of those teams. Would be interesting if that changed."

Have heard that a few teams checked in on Arenado around the winter meetings that weren’t pursued because the Cardinals were under the strong belief that he wouldn’t accept the destination. Believe Kansas City is one of those teams. Would be interesting if that changed. https://t.co/gAj5yZ8cSk — Jeff Jones (@jmjones) January 9, 2025

St. Louis' pursuit to trade the former All-Star away has been no secret this offseason, but the fact that Arenado has a full no-trade clause complicates the situation. The third baseman's camp blocked a trade to the Houston Astros, and Houston quickly pivoted away from pursuing Arenado. There hasn't been much movement in proceedings since then, but the Boston Red Sox have settled in as the favorites to land the third baseman. Still, that's a long way from a done deal.

In the video Jones reposted, MLB Network insider Jon Morosi commented, "That it is not necessarily Boston or bust for Arenado, that there is an openmindedness...that he would be willing to entertain spots that aren't Boston."

Morosi named other specific AL clubs like the Seattle Mariners and Detroit Tigers, but the Royals' need is right up there at third base.

The Cardinals’ front office has faced challenges this offseason, and their dysfunctional handling of Arenado’s trade talks has become emblematic of their struggles. Once an NL powerhouse, St. Louis is now grappling with mediocrity, and their leadership has expressed a clear intent to reduce payroll, further fueling speculation about Arenado’s availability.

St. Louis' leadership has been more than forthcoming about their desire to decrease the payroll as the team looks to be going nowhere soon compettively. Plus, Arenado is an experienced player on the wrong side of 30 with decreasing productivity. The 33-year-old Arenado is under contract for 2025 at $32 million, 2026 at $27 million, and 2027 at $15 million. That's a pretty penny for a bat like his.

While his salary reflects his past excellence, his declining production raises questions about his value. Last season, Arenado slashed .272/.325/.394 — a respectable line that would have been an upgrade for Kansas City, but marked career-lows in power production, including extra-base hits and home runs. Advanced metrics such as hard-hit rate and barrel rate also plummeted, setting career-worst marks.

Despite his diminished offensive output, Arenado remains an elite defender. He recorded 9 Outs Above Average in 2024, placing him in the 95th percentile among all infielders. While his defensive numbers don’t match his prime years the Colorado Rockies, they still place him among the best third basemen in the league. Pairing Arenado’s glove with Bobby Witt Jr.’s dynamic play at shortstop could form one of the league’s best defensive left sides of the infield.

To bring Arenado to Kansas City, several hurdles must be overcome. His no-trade clause and significant contract are obvious roadblocks, as is the Royals’ limited financial flexibility. However, Arenado could represent a middle-ground solution if the Royals are unwilling to pursue Alex Bregman or other premier options. His presence would provide a stabilizing, middle-of-the-order bat and strong defense, which could help elevate the team’s competitiveness in 2025.

The Royals need to weigh the gamble carefully. While Arenado’s offensive production has declined, his experience, leadership, and defensive prowess offer undeniable value. If Kansas City is looking for a calculated risk to strengthen their infield without overspending in free agency, Arenado might just be the answer.