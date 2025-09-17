New honor just cemented this Royals mystery as organization's most confusing player

The word "confusing" could be the perfect definition to describe the Kansas City Royals' 2025 season, as after their miraculous run to the postseason in 2024 they've all but fallen short of their goal to make it back-to-back postseason appearances - even of they're not yet mathematically eliminated.

The word "confusing" also happens to be the perfect way to describe MJ Melendez and his frustratingly baffling 2025 campaign.

And earlier this week, after being named the International League Player of the Week in Triple-A Omaha, it only worked to solidfy his title of most confusing player in the Royals' system.

MJ Melendez continues to confuse Royals after capturing minor league honors

As Royals fans will painfully remember, Melendez started his year in the major leagues in horrendous fashion. In 52 plate appearances across 16 games, he hit for just a .085 AVG, .343 OPS and a -5 wRC+.

This subsequently resulted in his demotion to to Triple-A, where he would stay until the end of July. In that span though, he looked more like the productive hitter many dreamed he could be, with a .252 AVG, and .772 OPS.

This led to him him getting another crack at the majors. However, in true déjà vu fashion, it turned out to be just as uninspiring a stint as his spell at the beginning of the year was. In 13 plate appearances across seven games, the 26-year-old hit just .077 with a .231 OPS and -52 wRC+.

But then, after getting demoted, the Storm Chasers have seen the best version of Melendez once again, almost as if he wasn't a negative wRC+ hitter in The Show. In 141 plate appearances in 30 games in his Triple-A return, Melendez has slashed .280/.362/.560 with seven homers, 21 RBI and a 137 wRC+, including hitting for the cycle less than a week ago.

And it was said cycle performance that led him to capture some Triple-A recognition, with that aformentioned International Legaue Player of the Week award for Sept. 8 to 14.

#Royals outfielder MJ Melendez hit .435 with three homers and 10 RBIs while leading Triple-A with 25 total bases across five games for @OMAStormChasers.



🏆: https://t.co/2wNwyyvbYq pic.twitter.com/RUDFvwf14T — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) September 15, 2025

Melendez obviously hasn't warranted an extended stay in the majors this season, but he's also performed well enough in the minors to warrant his continued stay on the 40-man roster.

With as many confusing twists than an M. Night Shyamalan film, Melendez has created a frustrating internal tug-of-war right now for the Royals that has seldomly ended well them. He's not been good enough to contribute at the majors, but he always seems to do just enough to keep them coming back on the basis of the dream of what he could still be if everything clicks.

The likelihood of him getting another chance in the majors this season seems slim to none, but at the end of the day you have to feel he's going to get his opportunities with the team in spring training to see if things finally can click.

Whether that's wise or not though, is a whole different can of worms and story for another day.