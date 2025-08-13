MLB Pipeline adds five newly drafted names to Royals' list of Top 30 prospects

MLB Pipeline dropped an updated top prospect list this week, and this one arguably holds more weight than others because the Kansas City Royals 2025 draft picks have now been added to the equation.

Now, there have certainly been a number of different things that have affected the Royals system lately, however they don't seem to hold the same weight of excitement that introducing brand new names does.

First there's prospect names moved at the deadline. However, despite the many trades as the Royals have conducted this season, adding the likes of Randal Grichuk, Adam Frazier, Mike Yastrzemski, Bailey Falter, and Ryan Berger, it’s remarkable they only moved one top 30 prospect, starting pitcher Yunior Marte.

Then, there's also been some updates position rankings in the Royals' farm system as well, with players rising and falling.

That being said, they the most important factor of this list is that there are five new members of the top 30 thanks to the Royals' work in the draft. Let's take a look and meet the players who we hope will rock the royal blue one day soon.

Royals add five new names to list of Top 30 prospects

2B/OF Sean Gamble - No. 3 ranked Royals prospect

The 2025 MLB Draft was rich with prep shortstops, and the Royals took one of the freakiest athletes in the class with Sean Gamble. The IMG product was the 23rd pick in the first-round, and the bat speed and athleticism for Gamble are real.

The more I watch and read about Sean Gamble, the more excited I get about his



A) Hit tool

B) Defensive versatility



Focused on the OF at IMG but I think he can be elite at 2B.



If the Royals can develop his tool further (😬🙄) I think he can be a top of the order guy https://t.co/XjzE8z4OPW — Drew Banks (@Drizzy_Dru29) July 14, 2025

Gamble uses his 6'2", 185 lb frame to produce high exit velocities when he makes contact. During Perfect Game showcases in 2024, he ran a 6.42 60-yard dash and produced EVs over 100 mph, including a 108 mph triple.

His left-handed swing is smooth and creates loud noises when he finds the barrel, which is often.

He's got wheels too, as he grades as a plus runner. It remains to be seen where Gamble will stick on defense, with some thinking his speed and arm will work well in the outfield and some believing he can stick on the dirt either at second or shortstop.

3B/SS Josh Hammond - No. 4 ranked Royals prospect

Many experts and analysts grade Hammond as the Royals' best draft pick in 2025. A two-way player, Hammond was considered better on the mound, touching 96 mph, but Hammond wanted the opportunity to play every day.

“Be yourself. When I’m myself I have fun”



2025 MLB Draft prospect Josh Hammond talked about the best advice he’s received from his dad during this journey! pic.twitter.com/ut3NLd1tKG — On The Clock | College Baseball and MLB Draft (@OnTheClock_1) July 9, 2025

He's focused on hitting since his stint with Team USA's 18U team last summer, and the results paid off, getting him drafted in the first round.

That's thanks to Bobby Witt Jr, of course. Because Witt was a finalist for the MVP within three years of his arrival in the big leagues, the Royals were rewarded with an additional first-round draft pick.

The Royals used it to select the 18-year-old prep hitter with tremendous power to all fields. Analysts think his bat speed could translate to 20-25 homers a season.

There's some aggressiveness with his approach, and some believe he will need to learn to make better swing decisions and pull the ball in the air more consistently.

RHP Michael Lombardi - No. 15 ranked Royals prospect

Lombardi was brought to Tulane as a two-way player but will now shift his focus to pitching. Mostly because he averaged 15.6 strikeouts per nine innings as a junior, yet Tulane only extended him over two innings twice in 22 regular-season appearances.

Four older sisters. Two-way college player. Humble star. #Royals fans, meet 2nd rounder RHP Michael Lombardi.



Signing scout: Cody Clark#RaisingRoyals👑 pic.twitter.com/XGIFTWOX64 — Raising Royals (@KCRoyalsPD) July 22, 2025

The pitch that stands out is his fastball that reaches 96-97 with carry and armside movement. He has a 78-81 mph curve that generates so much break that he struggles to land it in the zone or get hitters to chase. He also features a low-80s chageup.

He has a starter's build, and the Royals will try to tap into the potential that Tulane may have passed on. He has the athleticism to repeat his delivery and could be featured as a front-line starter if he works on his command.

LHP Justin Lamkin - No. 29 ranked Royals prospect

The biggest takeaway from this pick was the comparisons to current Royal Kris Bubic. He doesn't work with a lot of velocity, but the name of his game is deception.

His fastball tops out at 95 mph, but he does a good job of deceiving hitters with his unorthodox arm action. His best pitch is his slider, which sits 80-84 mph, and has more downward depth than horizontal action.

The Kansas City Royals took Texas A&M LHP Justin Lamkin with the 71st pick of the 2025 MLB Draft.



Low-90s FB that’s been up to 95 and gets a lot of chase and whiff. SL is his best pitch. Strike thrower with a real solid floor as a starter. #FountainsUp

pic.twitter.com/tlSFnIh2ns — Jared Perkins (@JaredCP1) July 14, 2025

This is a guy who had a 15-strikeout gem against the fourth ranked team in the country at that time in Georgia, as well as and a seven inning, 21-strikeout game in high school. He knows how to pitch.

He's a high-floor back-of-the-rotation type of pitcher who could move through the system quickly. I wouldn't be surprised if he sees MLB action by 2027.

RHP Cameron Millar - No. 30 ranked Royals prospect

Millar was the upside choice out of the trio that included Lombardi and Lamkin. Millar was seen throwing his fastball in the lower 90s in the summer of 2024 at events like the Area Code Games.

Microscopic ERA. High school history. #Royals fans, meet 3rd rounder RHP Cameron Millar.



Signing scout: Buddy Gouldsmith#RaisingRoyals👑 pic.twitter.com/GN27iafFkr — Raising Royals (@KCRoyalsPD) July 24, 2025

This spring, he found some extra velocity that helped his fastball reach up to 97 mph consistently. Analysts rave about his strike-throwing ability, but say he needs to improve his delivery to be more on time.

He pairs his fastball with a quality changeup that could grade out as his best secondary pitch. He also works in a slider and has the makings of making it a plus-pitch in the future.

Millar went from a vanilla high school prospect to one of the hottest names in the class thanks to the improvements he made. If he can put it together, he has mid-rotation type of stuff.