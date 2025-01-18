MLB insider puts KC Royals in race for Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

With less than a month left until players report to spring training, there are still plenty of free agent options for MLB teams to explore. Twenty-one of FanGraphs' top 50 free agents remained unsigned, with headline players like outfielder Anthony Santander and third baseman Alex Bregman being favorite targets for the Kansas City Royals. Still, it is the pursuit of Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. that could provide the next headline move in baseball.

The 25-year-old's situation is convoluted. He is set to make nearly $30 million with the Blue Jays in 2025, after the club finished last in the competitive AL East. Guerrero's representation and Toronto leadership have reportedly not discussed an extension since before Christmas, and the clock is ticking to get a deal done. Guerrero's team control expires after this season, and his age, MVP trajectory, and production could make him the biggest free agent since... well, Juan Soto.

Bleacher Report thinks the KC Royals should look into Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

There is ample speculation that a trade could be on the horizon, and there will be several suitors. In a wild turn of events, Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer listed the Royals as a "long shot worth mentioning" in a recent examination of trade candidates.

"Like the [Detroit] Tigers, the Royals are too early in their contention timeline to do a deal like this. But if any star in MLB needs more support, it's Bobby Witt Jr. He's a great hitter who is unfortunately surrounded by middling or downright bad ones."

As incredulous as Kansas City trading for Guerrero sounds, Rymer's reasoning is solid. Kansas City did try to bolster the lineup ahead of Witt by trading for second baseman Jonathan India earlier this offseason, but the batting order is incredibly shallow as the Royals look to build upon their 2024 success. Santander, Bregman, and other free agent batters are so enticing to Kansas City fans for the very reason that Rymer lists Kansas City as a possible suitor.

As nice as Kansas City making such a splashy move would be, the initial look doesn't scream an ideal fit. Toronto will likely be seeking valuable prospects, even for just one year of Guerrero. Kansas City doesn't have the same prospect star power to outbid other teams, and any package moving first baseman Jac Caglianone or catcher Blake Mitchell feels too soon.

Second, any team trading for Guerrero would likely want to sign him to a long-term extension, and that’s no small commitment. Guerrero has already rejected multiple extension offers from the Blue Jays, signaling his intention to test the market. Locking him up beyond 2025 would require a massive financial investment, potentially limiting Kansas City’s ability to address other needs.

Lastly, there’s the question of fit. The Royals already have a solid first baseman in Vinnie Pasquantino, a fan favorite since his debut in 2022. While Guerrero’s offensive profile is undeniably more potent, Pasquantino has been a reliable contributor and a popular figure in Kansas City. Replacing him — and reallocating resources to do so — feels unnecessary when other areas, such as the outfield and bullpen, are more pressing concerns. While Guerrero is open to moving to third base, those are untested waters that would be bold for Kansas City to hedge their bets on sticking in the long term.

As exciting as the idea of Guerrero in Kansas City might be, Royals fans would be wise to temper their expectations. The team is better served by pursuing realistic upgrades that address glaring roster holes, particularly in the outfield. Free agents like Santander and other middle-of-the-order bats remain available, as do bullpen arms who could complement closer Lucas Erceg.

Rymer’s rationale for considering the Royals as a long shot for Guerrero is sound, but the fit is ultimately questionable. For Kansas City, the focus should remain on strategic moves that build on the progress of 2024 and position the team for sustained success in the seasons to come.