MJ Melendez optioned to Triple-A Omaha, Mark Canha activated from 10-day IL

When a depth piece goes on the Injured List, fans normally aren't on the edge of their seat debating who he'll replace when he returns.

However, as the Kansas City Royals continue to struggle offensively, that's precisely where the fanbase was at, as Mark Canha is set to return to the lineup after a short stint on the IL with an abductor strain.

The Royals in this case opted to send a struggling regular down to Triple-A Omaha, as the team announced Saturday morning that MJ Melendez was demoted in light of Canha's return.

The writing was on the wall here for the 26-year-old Melendez after a start to the season that was all but impossible to defend. Through 52 plate appearances across 16 games, Melendez was slashing just .085/.173/.170 with a lone solo homer on April 15 being his only form of run production this season.

Despite Canha's initial replacement in Drew Waters not turning heads by any means since his promotion, hitting just .174 through seven contests, the fact Melendez had been looked over in the lineup three of the last five games was further evidence on just how unsurprising this move was.

The Royals' outfield ranks extremely low in comparison to the rest of the league, as their 44 wRC+ and .503 OPS each rank second last in MLB (only bettering Atlanta's 42 wRC+ and .499 OPS), while their .179 AVG is tied with Pittsburgh for the league's lowest mark and their -1.2 fWAR sits solely at the bottom.

Melendez will now get a shot to try and find his footing in a less intense environment in Omaha, while the Royals outfield now gets a much needed boost with Canha.

The 36-year-old veteran was having a great start to his Royals career before going down, as through his first seven games he was hitting .357 with a .971 OPS and 185 wRC+.

While Canha isn't in the starting lineup for this afternoon's contest against the Detroit Tigers, Kansas City will hope his eventual return to the field will be the jolt of life they need to help kickstart this scuffling offense.