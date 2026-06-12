Michael Wacha's latest start only proved why Royals are right to be reluctant to trade him

The Kansas City Royals came up short in a series for the first time this month. While all four runs the Royals surrendered were taxed to starter Michael Wacha, it's hard to really dole out the majority of the blame to the veteran starter. The stat line may say otherwise, as four earned runs off nine hits and a walk with just one strikeout doesn't seem like anything to write home about. However, when you look beyond the stat line, Wacha proved his worth tenfold on Thursday afternoon.

After using four relievers in their win on Thursday and then seven in their loss on Wednesdy after Seth Lugo's scary early exit, the Royals bullpen was taxed in the first two games entering the finale. With no time to recover with the Astros coming to town for a three-game weekend series starting Friday, the Royals needed their bullpen rested. So, seven innings from their starter, no matter if it didn't go how Wacha would've wanted, was certainly what the doctor ordered.

It can't be understated how hard it can be to throw seven innings in the majors, especially against a lineup as strong as the postseason hungry Rangers have. It may not have gone down as a quality start, but it certainly had odes to the American League-leading nine he has already. And when you consider the fact his routine was already interrupted after the start of this game was delayed nearly two-and-a-half hours, he showed his veteran poise in abundance.

With a 3.58 ERA, 1.16 ERA and .230 BAA against in 88 innings this season, Wacha has been the lifeblood of this rotation, even if he is entering his twilight years of his career at nearly 35 years of age.

Given the injuries to the likes of ace Cole Ragans and 2025 All-Star Kris Bubic, as well as the early season scuffles from Noah Cameron before his recent rebound, Wacha's value to the Royals in 2026 is almost immeasurable, especially if they still have contending ambitions this season in seemingly wide-open AL Wild Card race. Starts like this make it even more clear why Ken Rosenthal stated this week that the Royals don't seem keen on moving him or Seth Lugo at the upcoming trade deadline.

Michael Wacha's value for the Royals goes far beyond 2026

There's certainly a reason as to why the Royals extended Wacha to a lucrative three-year, $51 million extension ahead of 2025. He's truly been a bill of consistency in his 30s.

After three consecutive seasons of ERAs well north of 4.50 from 2019 to 2021 with the Cardinals, Mets and Rays, it looked as though the prime days Wacha had early on in St. Louis were behind him. However between his year-long stints in Boston and San Diego and now in his third season Kansas City, he looks almost reminiscent of the form he had when he was a young All-Star with the Royals' I-70 rivals.

Wacha is currently in the process of crafting his fifth straight sub-4.00 ERA season and fourth sub-1.20 WHIP season in the last five years. Are these Cy Young worthy performances? No. However, they are certainly ones worthy of a top three spot in a contending rotation.

It's easy to see why the Royals value Wacha so much when it would be so easy to trade him with a year-and-a-half left on his contract and recoup a respectable return for the future. If they really want to compete in the five-year guaranteed window of Bobby Witt Jr. and Maikel Garcia like Ken Rosenthal alluded to earlier this week, then someone like Wacha surely has to be a part of that plan.