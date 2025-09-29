Michael Lorenzen reflects on Royals’ 2025 season with optimism for future

Well, like a famous cartoon pig once said, that's all, folks. The Kansas City Royals played all their 162 games, and the 2025 season is in the books. It didn't go the way many fans wanted it to, after some postseason expectations following the 2024 season reaching that mark.

But this season was a rare winning season in the franchise's history, only the team's sixth such season since 2000. A 9-2 offensive explosion against the Athletics in the season finale will help leave the campaign on a positive note.

Still, there will certainly be those declaring this season to be lackluster in multiple ways. Even veteran pitcher Michael Lorenzen calls the conclusion to 2025 "disappointing".

Royals fans, heed the words of Michael Lorenzen

Lorenzen, who re-signed with the Royals this past offseason, spoke with MLB.com's Anne Rogers following his final start of the season, and his words may or may not give fans the glimpse they want inside the clubhouse regarding not reaching the playoffs.

"It's been great. Great stuff. From the coaching staff to the majors. That's how they've gone - we've gone - from a team that was in last place in 2023 to being in the playoffs in 2024. I understand it. I get it. The type of players they want to bring in and plug into the clubhouse, like, I totally see their process, and I understand why it's successful. For us not to be in it, obviously is disappointing. But for that to be disappointing, two years removed from a 100-loss season, and from being in the playoffs last year, it's pretty impressive. There's a lot of teams that wish they could turn their organization around they way this organization has done. They're in a great spot. Obviously, a lot of guys are coming back. They're going to do it again next year. It's impressive." Michael Lorenzen

Lorenzen's measured response came after he earned the win over the Los Angeles Angels on Sept. 25. He tossed 5.2 innings, only allowing two earned runs on five hits. The notable number on the evening was nine: the amount of strikeouts by the California native, which tied a career high that Lorenzen set while playing for the Angels back in 2022.

If there are lines to be read between, it will be regarding Lorenzen referring to the 2026 Royals as "they" rather than "we". Lorenzen does have a mutual option for the 2026 season that could facilitate his return to the club that traded for him back in 2024. But after his lows in 2025, a reunion on such a high price tag does not seem likely. Perhaps Lorenzen himself feels that way, too.

Lorenzen was still an above-replacement-level player in 2025, but his 4.64 ERA was his second-worst season ERA as a starter, while his 1.327 WHIP, 4.59 FIP, and 1.6 HR/9 were nowhere near his career bests either. Lorenzen led MLB this season with 12 wild pitches after only having 10 across his previous three seasons. It was an inconsistent season for Lorenzen, with some stellar outings matched by some crooked numbers in the box score.

However, Lorenzen's context should not be lost on Royals fans. Less than two calendar years ago, this franchise faced the effects of a 106-loss season and how to rebound into relevancy. The Royals have done that and then some, thanks to a litany of players.

Now this offseason is one to see if Kansas City can put together the pieces that can contend for a pennant or division title, rather than just hoping to slip into the playoff bracket.